Rosalind Harrison RichardsonAiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Rosalind Harrison Richardson, age 77, will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday August 30, 2020 at Redd's Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Richard McWhite officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Mrs. Richardson entered into rest on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was the beloved wife of Mr. Wade Richardson, Jr., and the daughter of the late Mr. Rossie Harrison and the late Mrs. Eloise Branham Harrison. Mrs. Richardson was a native of Camden, SC, but had made Aiken her home most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Richardson was a medical transcriber for Aiken Regional for many years. She was also a secretary for the Clearwater Finishing plant for many years. She was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School class of Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Her hobbies included glass making, Braves baseball, and watching television.Survivors include: two sons, Tracy (Dawn) Waller, Olar, SC and Ken (Davina) Waller Aiken; one daughter, Allison (Vance) Frierson, Barnwell a step daughter, Leigh Richardson Field, Evans, GA; two sisters Toby (Buddy) Pack, North Augusta and Judy (Steve) Smith, Clarks Hill, SC; eleven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Redd's Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 390 Redd's Branch Road, Aiken, SC 29801.A visitation will take place one hour prior to service at Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Dr. Brittany Waller, Emily Frierson, Nicholas Waller, Evan Frierson, Andrew Waller, and Mattie Waller.COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed and the church has required that masks be worn inside the church. The service will be live streamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook page.