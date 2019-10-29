Roscoe Epps, III
AIKEN - Mr. Roscoe Epps III,68, of 112 John Scott Rd, entered into rest October 27, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn H. Epps; two daughters, Chantele (Kameo) Epps-Washington & Shayna Epps; two sons, Roscoe Epps IV & Eric Glenn; 4 sisters, Zelma (David) Douglas, Donna (Floyd) Allen, Beverly Stewart, & Vera Skinner; 2 brothers, Donnie Epps & Melvin Epps; 3 Grandchildren; and a host ot other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Oct. 29, 2019