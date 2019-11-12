Rose B. Jones
Aiken - Mrs. Rose B. Jones, age 83, of 1220 Williams Dr., passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 . Funeral services will be held 11AM Friday November 15, 2019 at Valley Fair Baptist Church (Viewing 10-11AM), with Rev. Troy Nipper, Pastor. Burial will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 PM. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Nov. 12, 2019