Aiken - Mrs. Rose Francis Williams, 85, of Langley, SC, also known as "The Candy Lady", wife of Mr. William Douglas Williams, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Born in Syracuse, NY and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Adeline Braccia Menga. A business owner for many years in Augusta, GA, she was affectionately known as "The Candy Lady". She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Miss Rose enjoyed crafting, going to Flea Markets, watching her favorite show MASH and could often be found playing "Candy Crush". More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Adeline Bussiere, Theresa and Mark Pugliese, Joseph Bussiere, Edward Bussiere, Mary Jo and Brent Larrison, Vincent Bussiere, Rosemary Raleigh, Linda and Lawrence Muns, Paul Williams, Sharon Franklin, Jerry Williams and Hazel and Donnie Sturgill, siblings, Connie Menga and Sunday Sinisgalli, as well as many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, morning, July 25th, 2019, from 9 until 10:15 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Gloverville, SC. The Reverend Filip Wodecki will serve as Celebrant. Final Prayers and Farewell Commendations will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.

