Rosetta Bush

AIKEN - Mrs. Rosetta Roper Bush, 70, of 55 Ridge Crest Rd, entered into rest August 12, 2020 at the Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mrs. Bush was a member of the Caledonia Baptist Church, New Holland.

Survivors include two daughters, Rosine Bush & Michelle Bush; two sons, Robert Bush & Charles Bush; mother, Sallie Mae Roper; four sisters, Betty Landy, Jeanette (Sarcay) James, Mary Oakman, & Emma Miles; two brothers, Bennie Ropet & Willie James (Bernadette) Roper; 27 Grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



