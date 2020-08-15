1/
Rosetta Bush
Rosetta Bush
AIKEN - Mrs. Rosetta Roper Bush, 70, of 55 Ridge Crest Rd, entered into rest August 12, 2020 at the Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Bush was a member of the Caledonia Baptist Church, New Holland.
Survivors include two daughters, Rosine Bush & Michelle Bush; two sons, Robert Bush & Charles Bush; mother, Sallie Mae Roper; four sisters, Betty Landy, Jeanette (Sarcay) James, Mary Oakman, & Emma Miles; two brothers, Bennie Ropet & Willie James (Bernadette) Roper; 27 Grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26, 2020.
