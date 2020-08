Or Copy this URL to Share

AIKEN - Graveside service for Mrs. Rosetta Roper Bush will be 11am Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Bland Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, with Rev. Patricia Smith-Wright. Viewing will be Tuesday from 3pm-6pm at the funeral home. Family and friends may call the residence, 55 Ridge Crest Rd.



