Rosetta Jackson
AIKEN - Mrs. Rosetta Kelley Jackson, age 79, of 1128 Abbeville Ave., NW passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Faith Outreach Christian Center (Viewing 1-2 PM), 105 Ligons Rd, Ridge Spring, SC 29129 with Bishop Alvin Ligons, Pastor. Burial with follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, while leaving to cherish many memories: her loving husband, JD Jackson; her devoted children, Sonya Valentine, Charlie Howard Kelley and Gregory Lee Sheldon Kelley.
She was retired in 1995 from Smithkline Beecham, currently know as GlaxoSmithKline. After retirement, she worked for Unique Catering until her health would no longer allow. She enjoyed fishing and cooking. Her passion was taking care of others.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6-7 PM.
Friends may call the residence of Sonya, 803 642 2794 or Charlie, 803 552 3418 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 Tuesday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 8, 2019