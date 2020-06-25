Roslyn Thurmond

AIKEN - Mrs. Roslyn Monique Thurmond, 32, of 1224 George St, entered into rest June 21, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, SC with Rev. Reginald White officiating. Family and friends may call the residence or after 3pm - 6pm, Friday at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, Terrell Thurmond; one daughter, Terrellyn Thurmond; three sons, Cornelious Mitchell, Lloyd Mitchell, & Josiah Thurmond; one sister, Mariah Blocker; four brothers, Evan White, Quniton White, T.J. Blocker, & Vydale Blocker; Grandparents, Nancy Blocker & Rick Blocker; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



