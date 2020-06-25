Roslyn Thurmond
Roslyn Thurmond
AIKEN - Mrs. Roslyn Monique Thurmond, 32, of 1224 George St, entered into rest June 21, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, SC with Rev. Reginald White officiating. Family and friends may call the residence or after 3pm - 6pm, Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Terrell Thurmond; one daughter, Terrellyn Thurmond; three sons, Cornelious Mitchell, Lloyd Mitchell, & Josiah Thurmond; one sister, Mariah Blocker; four brothers, Evan White, Quniton White, T.J. Blocker, & Vydale Blocker; Grandparents, Nancy Blocker & Rick Blocker; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
