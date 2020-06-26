Or Copy this URL to Share

Roslyn Thurmond

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Roslyn Monique Thurmond will be 11am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, Eureka, SC with Rev. Reginald White officiating. Family and friends may call the residence, 1224 George St or from 3pm-6pm today at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, Terrell Thurmond; one daughter, Terrellyn Thurmond; three sons, Cornelious Mitchell, Lloyd Mitchell, & Josiah Thurmond; father, Thomas (Cheryl) Blocker; sister, Mariah Blocker; four brothers, Evan White, Quniton White, T.J. Blocker, & Vydale Blocker; Grandmother, Nancy Blocker; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



