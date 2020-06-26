Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. While there is no way we can feel your pain, we do feel your loss as we have known Roslyn" for many years. We send our sympathy and condolences to you and your family during this sorrowful time. 'Rosyln" will be dearly missed.
Eugene and Elaine Thomas
Roslyn Thurmond
AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Roslyn Monique Thurmond will be 11am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, Eureka, SC with Rev. Reginald White officiating. Family and friends may call the residence, 1224 George St or from 3pm-6pm today at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Terrell Thurmond; one daughter, Terrellyn Thurmond; three sons, Cornelious Mitchell, Lloyd Mitchell, & Josiah Thurmond; father, Thomas (Cheryl) Blocker; sister, Mariah Blocker; four brothers, Evan White, Quniton White, T.J. Blocker, & Vydale Blocker; Grandmother, Nancy Blocker; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 26, 2020.