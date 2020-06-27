Roslyn Thurmond

Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. While there is no way we can feel your pain, we do feel your loss as we have known Roslyn" for many years. We send our sympathy and condolences to you and your family during this sorrowful time. 'Rosyln" will be dearly missed.



Eugene and Elaine Thomas

Elaine Thomas

Family