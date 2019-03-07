Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royce J. Borden. View Sign

Royce J. Borden

AIKEN - Royce J. Borden entered rest March 5, 2019. Royce was born in Decatur, Alabama July 28, 1944.

Royce was preceded in death by his father Edward Borden and mother Ada Mae Borden. He was also preceded in death by his brother Dwayne Borden, sister Teresa Borden.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years Donna Borden, daughters Jennifer George (Mike George), Jessica Rodriguez (Hector Rodriguez), Heather White (Bobby White), and son Fred Hartung (Angie Hartung), brother Lynn Borden and sister Bonita Culver.

Royce also was loved and adored by his 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Royce was a graduate of Montevallo University in Montevallo, Alabama. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. Married to Donna Hartselle, the love of his life on June 11, 1965, and soon after started a family. He retired from SRNS Procurement Department after 40 years of service. He served as Aiken Area Tennis Association president for 11 years. He was a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, choir member, church softball coach, and ever faithful servant of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Royce always put his family first and loved being surrounded by them. Royce was also a faithful fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Roll Tide Roll!

"Our father was the true measure of a man!" - Jennifer, Jessica, and Heather

The family has asked in lieu of flowers to send a donation in the honor of Royce Borden to the Town Creek Christian Academy, 250 Town Creek Road, Aiken, SC 29803.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Town Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Clint

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234) has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Borden family may be left by visiting



Royce J. BordenAIKEN - Royce J. Borden entered rest March 5, 2019. Royce was born in Decatur, Alabama July 28, 1944.Royce was preceded in death by his father Edward Borden and mother Ada Mae Borden. He was also preceded in death by his brother Dwayne Borden, sister Teresa Borden.He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years Donna Borden, daughters Jennifer George (Mike George), Jessica Rodriguez (Hector Rodriguez), Heather White (Bobby White), and son Fred Hartung (Angie Hartung), brother Lynn Borden and sister Bonita Culver.Royce also was loved and adored by his 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Royce was a graduate of Montevallo University in Montevallo, Alabama. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. Married to Donna Hartselle, the love of his life on June 11, 1965, and soon after started a family. He retired from SRNS Procurement Department after 40 years of service. He served as Aiken Area Tennis Association president for 11 years. He was a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, choir member, church softball coach, and ever faithful servant of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Royce always put his family first and loved being surrounded by them. Royce was also a faithful fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Roll Tide Roll!"Our father was the true measure of a man!" - Jennifer, Jessica, and HeatherThe family has asked in lieu of flowers to send a donation in the honor of Royce Borden to the Town Creek Christian Academy, 250 Town Creek Road, Aiken, SC 29803.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Town Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Smith and Pastor Olen Jessie officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234) has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Borden family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Funeral Home George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 220-0728 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close