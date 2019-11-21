Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Borst. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Borst

Graniteville - Ms. Ruby Evelyn Stone Borst, age 81, daughter of the late Arlie Stone and the late Eva Widener Stone Burckhalter, entered into rest at Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Gene) Nielsen of Erie, Pa.; sisters, Barbara Johnson of Graniteville, S.C. and Wanda (Alvin) Shealy of Graniteville, S.C.; a brother, Rick (Jo) Burckhalter of New Ellenton, S.C.; grandchildren, Krystle Kauhaus of Chicago, Illinois and Emileigh Nielsen and Philip Nielsen of Erie, PA. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Borst, and her stepfather James Burckhalter. She was born in Aiken County; raised her family in Staten Island, New York; and had been back "Home" in Graniteville, S.C. for the past 20 years. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She was of the Catholic Faith. She was the "Rock" of the family, and she shall be greatly missed by her family, friends and all whose lives she touched during the 81 precious years that God granted her on this earth. A graveside will be held at the Warrenville Cemetery on Thursday November 21st, 2019 at 1pm with Deacon Steve Platte officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 125 Park Avenue, Aiken, S.C. 29801. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at



