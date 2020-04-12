|
Ruby C. McCall
AIKEN - Mrs. Ruby C. McCall, 92, loving wife of the late Arthur Cannie "Jack" McCall, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Those who would like to show support to the family may do so by lining the drive of the cemetery and remaining in or by your car during the service. Pallbearers will be Lennie George, Chad Woodward, Collin Woodward, Colby Woodward, Carson Woodward, Teresa Woodward and Leroy Bing. Honorary pallbearers will be Christy Osbon, Tarina Englrum, Dan Whitlock and all of our loving family/staff and Pepper Hill Palmetto Wing. We are so blessed by you. We love and thank you.
Born in Walhalla, SC, Ruby was a daughter of the late Walter Dixon and Ada Slater Cox. She had been a resident of Aiken since 1950 and spent her career working in textile production with Riegel Mt. Vernon, retiring after 40 years of service. Mrs. McCall had been married to her late husband Jack for 59 years. She was of Baptist faith.
Best known as Nana, her love for those who knew her was relentless. She was the most caring and giving soul we knew. She was faithful in every way and her honesty and life experience was a
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Vivian "Richard" Osbon, Aiken, SC; four grandchildren, Lennie (Brandy) George, Teresa (Chad) Woodward, Lisa McCall, Angela McCall; five great-grandchildren, Collin McCall Woodward, Colby Brice Woodward, Carson Tate Woodward, Lyndin Olivia George, Zoey Addison George and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. McCall was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Douglas McCall and all nine of her siblings.
Due to her limitless love for children, memorials may be directed to Shiloh Baptist Church Youth Department, 3925 Shiloh Church Rd., Aiken, SC 29805.
