Mrs. Ruby Estella Garvin Dill

Graniteville - Mrs. Ruby Estella Garvin Dill, 81, wife of the late Thomas Dill, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Lula and Albert Edwards. Ruby retired from Aiken County Housing Authority as Chief Housing Inspector. Ruby enjoyed attending church, helping family and friends, being the best caring mother and grandmother that she could be.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, James Sanders (Vanilla), Jerry Sanders (Felicia), Terry Sanders (Theressie Ange Sanders), Lew A. Dill Sr. (Deborah S. Dill), The late Carl G. Dill, and Keith Dill, 9 siblings, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 01, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 02, 2020, at 11 am in Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Mims will be officiating. Due to the current pandemic and out of respect for others, the family has asked that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.



