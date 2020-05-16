Ruby Inabinett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Inabinett
LEXINGTON - Mrs. Ruby Inabinett, 95, 128 Library Hill Lane, entered into rest May 14, 2020 at the Agape Hospice House of Lexington, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Inabinett was a member of the Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Johnston.
Survivors include one daughter, Betty Clark, Philadelphia, PA; one son, Robert (Elizabeth) Inabinett, Ridge Spring, SC; 3 loyal granddaughters, Cynthia Clark, (Darrell Kearse), Aiken, Sheila (Johnny) Padgett, Rochester, NY, & Angela (Ricardo) Whitfield, Philadelphia, PA; adopted granddaughter, Cheryl (Travis) Cummings, Aiken; a Godson, Montez Johnson, Saluda, SC; a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 16 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved