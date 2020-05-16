Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby Inabinett

LEXINGTON - Mrs. Ruby Inabinett, 95, 128 Library Hill Lane, entered into rest May 14, 2020 at the Agape Hospice House of Lexington, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mrs. Inabinett was a member of the Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Johnston.

Survivors include one daughter, Betty Clark, Philadelphia, PA; one son, Robert (Elizabeth) Inabinett, Ridge Spring, SC; 3 loyal granddaughters, Cynthia Clark, (Darrell Kearse), Aiken, Sheila (Johnny) Padgett, Rochester, NY, & Angela (Ricardo) Whitfield, Philadelphia, PA; adopted granddaughter, Cheryl (Travis) Cummings, Aiken; a Godson, Montez Johnson, Saluda, SC; a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



