Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby Inabinett

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Inabinett will be 11am Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC, with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Family and friends may call the funeral on Monday from 3pm-5pm.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store