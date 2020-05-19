Ruby Inabinett
Ruby Inabinett
AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Inabinett will be 11am today at the Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, with Rev. G. L. Brightharp offficiating.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vera
Friend
