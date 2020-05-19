Ruby Inabinett
AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Inabinett will be 11am today at the Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, with Rev. G. L. Brightharp offficiating.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134
AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Inabinett will be 11am today at the Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, with Rev. G. L. Brightharp offficiating.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 19, 2020.