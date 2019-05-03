Ruby Sizemore
AIKEN, SC - RUBY SIZEMORE, 90, widow of Grady Sizemore, Sr., died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken, Mrs. Sizemore was a daughter of the late Arthur and Gertrude Bonnett Mundy. She was a ninth generation Aikenite and retired from the Aiken County School District where she worked in the Millbrook Elementary School's Cafeteria. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Ann Cato, Vivian Sue Meador (Steve), Aiken; two sons, Grady Sizemore, Jr. (Sally), Jackson, Larry Edward Sizemore, Aiken; nine grandchildren, Grady Sizemore, Michael Sizemore, Patty Jimenez, Melanie Jo James, Stephanie Sue Roberts, Tiffany Avis Stapleton, Billy Cato, Joey Cato, Jenny Cato; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ann Cato Richardson.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, May 5th beginning at 2 o'clock at Good Hope Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 3 o'clock. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Pat Alexander, Donnie Seigler, Ronnie Seigler, Wyman Inabinet, Johnny Barns and Brook Ridgeway.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 3, 2019