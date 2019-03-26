Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rubye OÊ»Kelley Brendell. View Sign

SIMPSONVILLE - Rubye O'Kelley Brendell, formerly of Aiken, SC, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Zackie O'Kelley and Maude Ellis O'Kelley, of Waynesville, NC, and the daughter-in-law of Wiley Brendell and Ruth Bell Brendell, of Candler, NC. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 50 years, Charles Kenneth Brendell.

Rubye was a loving wife and mother, devoted grandmother, and an advocate for all animals. She was a sweet and loving influence on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Rubye is survived by her two adoring daughters, Susan Sachs and Julie Brendell; their spouses, John Sachs and Jenifer Barnes; and her grandson, Michael Sachs.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Pisgah View Memorial Gardens in Candler, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Project HOPE Foundation, PMB 358, 2131 Woodruff Road - Suite 2100, Greenville, S.C., 29607-5994. Project HOPE Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps individuals with autism, like her grandson, Michael.

