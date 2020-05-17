Rubye Till StultzCHAPIN - Rubye Till Stultz, devoted wife of the late Robert Lee Stultz, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. Rubye was born in Asheville, North Carolina on June 28, 1940 to the late Minnie Carolyn Dowling Till and John Fredrick Till.Rubye loved her job as a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, where she worked with her sister, Virginia Alexander. She enjoyed meeting and talking with the many people along her mail routes and stayed close with her fellow mail carriers long after her retirement in 2014. Rubye was also a devoted member of Clear Water Branch Baptist Church, where her longtime friend, Mike Catoe is the pastor.She is survived by her three children, Cindy (Randall) Price of Murfreesboro, TN, Larry Stultz of Aiken, SC, and Heather (Tyler) Tucker of Chapin, SC; six grandchildren, Kris Rook, Devin Ferguson, Paige (Josh) Box, Jack, Will and Lee Tucker; and three great grandchildren, Ryan Rook, Adley and Jay Box.She is also survived by her four siblings, Virginia Alexander, Jay (Peggy) Till, Ebby (Jack) Creden, and Buist Till.Rubye had many wonderful friends who loved her vibrant personality and love of cooking. It was always said that when Rubye cooked she could feed an army and, despite a small dining room, her house was always filled with love, people and food. Rubye was the embodiment of a true friend and would do anything for anyone. She loved with all her heart and will be missed by so many.Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of the Lowman Home in Chapin, SC, for their abundance of care and love that they showed Rubye during her final days, especially when her family could not be with her due to COVID-19.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation.