Rufus Lamar Brown
Aiken - Mr. Rufus Lamar Brown, age 47, of 27 New York Street, son of Rufus L. Brown and Joy W. Ray, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church (Viewing 1-2 PM), 97 Dry Branch Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 with Pastor Bruce Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 17519 Atomic Rd, Aiken, SC 29803.
The family will receive friends at the New Ellenton Chapel on Saturday from 6-8 pm.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main Street, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803 649 6123 Saturday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 2, 2019