Rufus Lamar Brown

Aiken - Mr. Rufus Lamar Brown, age 47, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, August 4,2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 1-2 PM), 97 Dry Branch Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 with Pastor Bruce Wright, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Atomic Rd, Aiken, SC 29803.

He was a 1989 graduate of North Augusta High School and a former employee of Walmart and Alcovy Company.

Rufus leaves to cherish many memories: his devoted parents, Joyce Ray of the home and Rufus Lee (Mary Ann) Brown, Atlanta, GA; step-sisters, Shemika Waltower, and Jiketha Gatewood; aunts, Staretha W. (Ronald) Williams, Ella W. (Levi) Green, Barbara W. (Michael) Rouse, Cultion Brown, Shirley Langley; an uncle, Marty (Marla) Brown; several great-aunts and great-uncles; a host of other relatives and loving friends.

The family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton Saturday from 6-8 PM.

Friends may call his residence, 27 New York Street, Aiken, SC 29803 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809 from 3-8 PM Saturday.

