Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of

Rufus Lamar Brown

11/22/71 - 07/31/19

In Loving Memory

of my Son

Of all the special gifts in life however great or small

To have you as my son was the greatest gift of all.

A special Son

I Can't replace.

With aching heart

I whisper low

I miss you Son

and love you so.

JoyceW. Ray - Mother

Rufus (Mary Ann) - Father

Aunts, Uncles &Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store