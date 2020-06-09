Russell Boeringer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Boeringer
Aiken - Russell Albert Boeringer, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Russell was born in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Russell Boland Boeringer and Helen Marie Becker Boeringer. He later lived in Elyria, Ohio.
He served his country in WWII, as a Sergeant in the US Army in Okinawa. He returned and attended Columbia University in New York, where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Eileen. Russ was a marine insurance underwriter, beginning his career with AIG Insurance in New York City, and later became executive Vice president of American Marine Underwriters in Miami, Florida. He also formed Trinity Associates in Miami, Florida. Not able to keep still, he went back to work during retirement, helping at Green Barn Orchid Supply in Boca Raton, Florida.
After retiring, Russ moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and later moved to Aiken, South Carolina.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen O'Donoghue Boeringer, to whom he was married for 66 wonderful and magical years. Through their amazing life journey, they raised and are survived by daughters, Stacey (Kevin) Kelly, of Aiken, Linda (Danny) Diem, of Cumming, GA; sons, William (Lisette) Boeringer, of Miami, FL, Douglas (Leeanne) Boeringer, of Dellrose, TN. Grandchildren Patrick Kelly, Sean Kelly, Caitlin Kelly, Mindy Quick, Brandi Long, Katie Diem, Ryan Boeringer, Caroline Diem, and Elena Boeringer. Great Grandchildren Deason, Aubree, Raeghan, Jack, and Will. He was preceded in death by son Patrick Boeringer, and by grandson Michael Diem.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Grant Wiseman officiating.
Russell's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved