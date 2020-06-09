Russell Boeringer
Aiken - Russell Albert Boeringer, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Russell was born in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Russell Boland Boeringer and Helen Marie Becker Boeringer. He later lived in Elyria, Ohio.
He served his country in WWII, as a Sergeant in the US Army in Okinawa. He returned and attended Columbia University in New York, where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Eileen. Russ was a marine insurance underwriter, beginning his career with AIG Insurance in New York City, and later became executive Vice president of American Marine Underwriters in Miami, Florida. He also formed Trinity Associates in Miami, Florida. Not able to keep still, he went back to work during retirement, helping at Green Barn Orchid Supply in Boca Raton, Florida.
After retiring, Russ moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and later moved to Aiken, South Carolina.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen O'Donoghue Boeringer, to whom he was married for 66 wonderful and magical years. Through their amazing life journey, they raised and are survived by daughters, Stacey (Kevin) Kelly, of Aiken, Linda (Danny) Diem, of Cumming, GA; sons, William (Lisette) Boeringer, of Miami, FL, Douglas (Leeanne) Boeringer, of Dellrose, TN. Grandchildren Patrick Kelly, Sean Kelly, Caitlin Kelly, Mindy Quick, Brandi Long, Katie Diem, Ryan Boeringer, Caroline Diem, and Elena Boeringer. Great Grandchildren Deason, Aubree, Raeghan, Jack, and Will. He was preceded in death by son Patrick Boeringer, and by grandson Michael Diem.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Grant Wiseman officiating.
Russell's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Aiken - Russell Albert Boeringer, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Russell was born in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Russell Boland Boeringer and Helen Marie Becker Boeringer. He later lived in Elyria, Ohio.
He served his country in WWII, as a Sergeant in the US Army in Okinawa. He returned and attended Columbia University in New York, where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Eileen. Russ was a marine insurance underwriter, beginning his career with AIG Insurance in New York City, and later became executive Vice president of American Marine Underwriters in Miami, Florida. He also formed Trinity Associates in Miami, Florida. Not able to keep still, he went back to work during retirement, helping at Green Barn Orchid Supply in Boca Raton, Florida.
After retiring, Russ moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and later moved to Aiken, South Carolina.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen O'Donoghue Boeringer, to whom he was married for 66 wonderful and magical years. Through their amazing life journey, they raised and are survived by daughters, Stacey (Kevin) Kelly, of Aiken, Linda (Danny) Diem, of Cumming, GA; sons, William (Lisette) Boeringer, of Miami, FL, Douglas (Leeanne) Boeringer, of Dellrose, TN. Grandchildren Patrick Kelly, Sean Kelly, Caitlin Kelly, Mindy Quick, Brandi Long, Katie Diem, Ryan Boeringer, Caroline Diem, and Elena Boeringer. Great Grandchildren Deason, Aubree, Raeghan, Jack, and Will. He was preceded in death by son Patrick Boeringer, and by grandson Michael Diem.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Grant Wiseman officiating.
Russell's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.