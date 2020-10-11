1/
Russell Grice
Russell Grice
AIKEN - Mr. Russell Grice, 70, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Kathryn Grice, a son, Virgil Grice, and two brothers, Charles and Eddie Grice.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service with Pastor Dexter Lambert officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Duane Grice, of Aiken, SC; his brother and sister. Steve Grice and Jill Atkinson, both of Aiken, SC, and his grandchildren: Colton, Rachel, Brook, and Katie Grice.
Mr. Grice was born in Aiken, SC to the late Olin George and Kathryn Arthur Grice. He honorably and with pride, served his country in the United States Army. He was a carpenter by trade.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
Hatcher Funeral Home
OCT
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hatcher Funeral Home
