Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Russell "Rusty" Walker

Montmorenci - A celebration of life service for Mr. Russell "Rusty" DeWayne Walker, age 57 will be held 5:00 pm Thursday April 4, 2019 at Grace Covenant Church of God, New Ellenton, with Rev. Edgar N. Foster, Sr. and Rev. David L. Holdman officiating. Interment will be private. Rusty entered into eternal rest Friday March 29, 2019 at University Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Mary Ellen Wells Walker, Montmorenci and a son of Mr. Harry M. Walker and Mrs. Brenda Parker Walker of Aiken. Rusty was a lifelong resident of Aiken County. He had retired in 2019 after 37 years of service as a Process Specialist at Kimberly Clark, Beech Island, SC. Rusty was a an avid fisherman and hunter. He had a heart to help anybody that needed him. He was a loving husband, father, son, and grandfather. He was a member of Grace Covenant Church of God, New Ellenton. Additional survivors include one son, Christopher (Jessica) Walker, Aiken; one step son, Israel Bryant, Bath; two sisters, Sandra Walker (Wayne) Waldrop, North Augusta, Lavonda Walker, Augusta, GA; four grandchildren, Rebecca and Riley Walker, Dakota and Makayla Bryant. In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to the at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A visitation with the family will take place at the church following the service. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARkWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

1544 University Pkwy

Aiken , SC 29801

