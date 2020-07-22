Ruth Dicks Scott
AIKEN - Mrs. Ruth Dicks Scott, 90, widow of the late Arlie Edward Scott Sr. passed away on July 21, 2020. A private graveside funeral service will be held at the Windsor First Baptist Church Cemetery, Windsor, SC.
Born in Aiken County, SC, Ruth was a daughter of the late Luther Norman Dicks and Dora Hightower Gordon. She was a devoted wife and mother and member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor. Ruth loved to tend her beautiful flower garden.
Survivors include her sons Wallis (Gwendolyn) Byars of Oakwood, Danny Byars of Windsor, Kenneth (Terri) Hamby of Simpsonville, and Robert Hamby of Montmorenci; 6 grandchildren: John Byars, Greg (Alicia) Byars, Wesley (Cassandra) Byars, Ann Durst, William Byars, and Kenneth R. Hamby; 17 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Algier Smith (Mary) Byars Jr.; sisters Edna Morrell and Jalie Cothran and a brother Ben Dicks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3223 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, West Columbia, SC 29169
