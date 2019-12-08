|
Ruth Wingate
MONTMORENCI - Ruth E. Wingate, age 81, entered into rest Friday, December 6, 2019.
Ruth was born February 17, 1938 in Bloomingburg, NY to the late Thomas Vincent Campbell and Helen Louise Campbell. She was a long time Aiken area resident.
She was very active in First Baptist Church of Montmorenci. Ruth served the Montmorenci Volunteer Fire Department during the 70's & 80's as one of its most active members during the time when her husband, Bruce Wingate, served as its Chief. She was a motivating influence with the ladies' auxiliary as well as the person who made sure she and others turned out at all hours to provide refreshments for her firemen when they were called to duty. Additionally, Ruth is chronicled as one of only a hand-full of pioneer female firemen in the state, who also served the department as a driver of fire apparatus during times when manpower was needed. She was one of the first, if not the first, female fireman in Aiken County. The "volunteer spirt" both she and her husband exhibited is indeed a testament of their love for the community they served and holds honor by the fire service of this state.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Wingate; two sisters; and two brothers.
Survivors include two children, Annmarie Beason and Andy Wingate, both of Aiken, SC; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 ().
The family would also like to thank The Place at Pepper Hill for their care and support.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019