Sadie C. Doggett
AIKEN - SADIE COOK DOGGETT, 90, widow of Joseph H. Doggett, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Colleton County, SC, Sadie was a daughter of the late Willie and Bertie Martin Cook. She lived in Aiken since 1953 and was a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Sadie was an administrative assistant and retired from Aiken Technical College. She was a former secretary with the Aiken County School District. She was a member of the SC State Employers Association, CSRA Compassionate Friends and a past member of People Against Crime.
Survivors include a son, David H. Doggett (Janet), of Aiken, loyal caregiver, Melba Glover and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel J. Doggett; two sisters, Ruth Shay and Thelma Newton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, August 14th beginning at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 11 o'clock at the funeral home followed by interment in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter (fotasaiken.org). The family would like to offer special thanks to MSAHospice for their compassionate care.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 12, 2019