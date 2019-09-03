Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallie (Hartley) Clark. View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Sallie Hartley Clark, age 80, will be held at Cole Funeral Home, Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Brandon L. Key officiating. She was also the beloved wife of 47 years to the late Mr. Ferrell Clark. Mrs. Clark was the daughter of the late Mr. Silas Hartley and the late Mrs. Lottie Heyward Hartley Senterfeit. She was a native of Batesburg, SC and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County. Mrs. Clark retired in 1980 at Therm-O-Disc as a thermostat calibrator, with 20 years of service. Additionally, she retired in 2001 from the Aiken County Department of Social Services with 40 years of service. Her, along with her husband, were the founders of the Aiken County Foster Parent Association, which is still in operation today. They had cared for over 1,000 children in foster care. She was a 1996 graduate of USC Aiken, obtaining a BS degree in Social Services. Mrs. Clark was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Aiken, and her hobbies included gardening, cooking, and working crossword puzzles. Survivors include: five sons Willis F. Clark, Aiken, Stephen (Deborah) Clark, Aiken, Marshall Clark, Aiken, William Heyward Clark, Trenton, Christopher Clark, Aiken; two daughters Megan (Bill) Doolittle, Ridge Spring and Patsy Long, Aiken; two brothers Charles Hartley, Batesburg, John David Hartley Sr., Aiken; two sisters Rita Sox, Lexington and Juanita Pilot, Monetta; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. Mrs. Clark was prdeceased by one son, Anthony Clark, and one daughter, Janice Meyers. Pallbearers will be grandsons Michael Clark, Daniel Clark Sr., Nathan Clark, Ethan Clark, Jacob Clark, and Daniel Clark Jr. A visitation with the family will be held from 6-8 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY-PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648- 7175.

