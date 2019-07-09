Sallie Thomas
AIKEN - Mrs. Sallie Mae Thomas, 76, of 456 Fairfield St, entered into rest July 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Thomas was a member of the Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Carrie Hawkins, Long Island City-Queens, NY and Jo-ann Moore, Brooklyn, NY; one brother, Samuel Winfield Jr, Brooklyn, NY; 4 Grandchildren; 13 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 9, 2019