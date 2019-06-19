Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Chmelik Ferrara. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Chmelik Ferrara

AIKEN - Sally Chmelik Ferrara, age 91, passed peacefully at her home in Aiken, on Monday, June 17.

She was born on December 24, in Joliet, Illinois, to Dr. Frank and Georgianna Chmelik. Mrs. Ferrara was a graduate of Joliet High School and the University of Colorado Boulder. She also studied education graduate courses at the University of South Carolina at Aiken.

Sally married Anthony (Tony) Ferrara on August 7, 1954. She taught math and language arts in Joliet and in the Aiken County Public School System for over 30 years. She had an uncanny ability to reach her students in a deep and positive way; and many have remained friends with her over the years.

Mrs. Ferrara was a concert harpist with the Augusta Symphony; and a member of the Aiken Civic Ballet Board of Directors, Aiken Panhellenic, Aiken Ceramics Club, Aiken Regional Medical Centers Volunteer Auxiliary Board, Aiken Garden Club, Tri Delta Sorority, and the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.

She volunteered for Boy Scout Troop #110 and the Fermata Club Swim Team. Sally truly lived life to the fullest enjoying her family and friends; and playing bridge, gardening, shopping, reading, and walking Charleston's annual Cooper River Bridge Run with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: George (Kinga) Ferrara, John (Debra) Ferrara, Peter Ferrara, Nancy (Jeff) Zierenberg, Susan Ferrara; and four grandchildren: Thomas, William, Olivia and Kendall.

Family, friends and others, whose lives were touched by Mrs. Ferrara, are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 13, at George's Historic Downtown Funeral Home, beginning at 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sally's name to the .

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Ferrara family may be left by visiting



Sally Chmelik FerraraAIKEN - Sally Chmelik Ferrara, age 91, passed peacefully at her home in Aiken, on Monday, June 17.She was born on December 24, in Joliet, Illinois, to Dr. Frank and Georgianna Chmelik. Mrs. Ferrara was a graduate of Joliet High School and the University of Colorado Boulder. She also studied education graduate courses at the University of South Carolina at Aiken.Sally married Anthony (Tony) Ferrara on August 7, 1954. She taught math and language arts in Joliet and in the Aiken County Public School System for over 30 years. She had an uncanny ability to reach her students in a deep and positive way; and many have remained friends with her over the years.Mrs. Ferrara was a concert harpist with the Augusta Symphony; and a member of the Aiken Civic Ballet Board of Directors, Aiken Panhellenic, Aiken Ceramics Club, Aiken Regional Medical Centers Volunteer Auxiliary Board, Aiken Garden Club, Tri Delta Sorority, and the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.She volunteered for Boy Scout Troop #110 and the Fermata Club Swim Team. Sally truly lived life to the fullest enjoying her family and friends; and playing bridge, gardening, shopping, reading, and walking Charleston's annual Cooper River Bridge Run with her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her children: George (Kinga) Ferrara, John (Debra) Ferrara, Peter Ferrara, Nancy (Jeff) Zierenberg, Susan Ferrara; and four grandchildren: Thomas, William, Olivia and Kendall.Family, friends and others, whose lives were touched by Mrs. Ferrara, are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 13, at George's Historic Downtown Funeral Home, beginning at 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sally's name to the .The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Ferrara family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from June 19 to July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.