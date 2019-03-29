Sally Jean Busbee
HATTIESBURG, MS - Sally Jean Busbee, age 82, died on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Provision Living assisted living community in Hattiesburg MS. Sali, as she preferred to spell her name, was born in Aiken, SC to the late James Gabriel Busbee and Myrtle Flynn Jones. She was a devoted mother and wife, and her family life led her to many locales; including Edwards CA, Easley SC, St. Croix Virgin Island, Meridian MS, Guam, and Hattiesburg MS. Wherever she was though, she always considered Aiken her home. Sali loved spending time with her family, her friends, and playing bridge. She was a creative soul and always had a project or two ongoing. Dynamic and playful, she was always up for outdoor fun, an evening with friends, or a raucous game of Liverpool Rummy. She was preceded in death by her brother J. Carrol Busbee Sr., sister Jimmie G. Busbee, and nephew Robert F. Busbee. She is survived by her sons, Wales Ronald Patterson, James Robert Patterson (Lynne), William Morgan Patterson (Darren);her grandchildren Kimberly Brianne Stegall (Kris), Megan Wales Patterson, Dustin Robert Patterson (Ben), and Brandy Lynne Sanders (Camron), and her great-granddaughter Coraline Joy Stegall, as well as her sister Sara Osteen (Kevin); brother John Jordan (Mary); niece Patty Hammac (Roy); nephew Richard Conway; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A devoted Christian, she now resides with God. God bless.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 29, 2019