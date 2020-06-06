Sammie McDuffie, Sr.
Jacksonville, Fl - Mr. Sammie McDuffie, Sr., age 85, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at a Jacksonville, FL hospital. Funeral services will be announced.
Friends may call his son, Sammie McDuffie, Jr, 131 Chelsea Court, Aiken, SC 29805 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 6, 2020.