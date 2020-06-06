Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sammie's life story with friends and family

Share Sammie's life story with friends and family

Sammie McDuffie, Sr.

Jacksonville, Fl - Mr. Sammie McDuffie, Sr., age 85, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at a Jacksonville, FL hospital. Funeral services will be announced.

Friends may call his son, Sammie McDuffie, Jr, 131 Chelsea Court, Aiken, SC 29805 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store