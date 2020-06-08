Or Copy this URL to Share

Sammie McDuffie Sr.

AIKEN - Mr. Sammie McDuffie, Sr, age 85 passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at a Jacksonville, FL hospital.

Funeral services will be announced.

Friends may call his son, Sammie McDuffie, Jr., 131 Chelsea Ct., Aiken, SC 29803, 803 292 0588 or JACKSON-BROOKS FNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.



