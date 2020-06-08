Sammie McDuffie Sr.
Sammie McDuffie Sr.
AIKEN - Mr. Sammie McDuffie, Sr, age 85 passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at a Jacksonville, FL hospital.
Funeral services will be announced.
Friends may call his son, Sammie McDuffie, Jr., 131 Chelsea Ct., Aiken, SC 29803, 803 292 0588 or JACKSON-BROOKS FNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 8, 2020.
