1/1
Sammy Lee Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammy Lee Warren
EDGEFIELD - Sammy Lee Warren, 64, formerly of Aiken died on Monday morning, September 7, 2020.
He was born in Edgefield County, son of the late Chris and Trula Whatley Warren and a member of Liberty Spring Baptist Church.
Sammy volunteered with Habitat of Humanity for many years. He leaves to mourn his passing; four sisters, one brother; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives.
Graveside Services will be 11 A.M. Friday 9/11/2020 at Liberty Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be 12-6 p.m. Thursday, 9/10/2020 at the funeral home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Warren Family.www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved