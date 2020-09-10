Sammy Lee Warren
EDGEFIELD - Sammy Lee Warren, 64, formerly of Aiken died on Monday morning, September 7, 2020.
He was born in Edgefield County, son of the late Chris and Trula Whatley Warren and a member of Liberty Spring Baptist Church.
Sammy volunteered with Habitat of Humanity for many years. He leaves to mourn his passing; four sisters, one brother; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives.
Graveside Services will be 11 A.M. Friday 9/11/2020 at Liberty Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be 12-6 p.m. Thursday, 9/10/2020 at the funeral home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Warren Family.www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com
.