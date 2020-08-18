1/1
Sampie Noakes Sr.
Sampie Noakes, Sr.
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Sampie Alvin Noakes, Sr., age 73, entered into rest on Sunday August 16th, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his sons, Sampie A. Noakes, Jr., James (April) Noakes; sister, Emily Adams; and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Daniel Turnerand Kathleen Fails Carol; brother, Wesley A. Noakes; and grandson, Justin Wesley Noakes. Mr. Noakes was a native of Graniteville where he worked for many years in the mills as a vending machine mechanic. In his ladder years he worked for the Aiken County School District in the maintenance department. He was a member of the Bath Pentecostal Holiness church will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday morning, August 19th, 2020 at 11am at the Langley Cemetery with Pastor Bill Branch officiating. The interment will immediately follow. The visitation will be private. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, all who attend the service is asked to observe social distancing. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
