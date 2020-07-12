1/2
Samuel T. Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel T. Price
Aiken - Samuel T. Price, Sr. passed away July 8, 2020, 5 weeks shy of his 100th birthday in Aiken, SC. He was born in Indiana, one of 16 children. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1941, which supported the US Military in several armed conflicts (WWII, Korea, Viet Nam & Suez Canal). He retired as Chief Engineer in 1982. He raised his family in Florida, moving to Colorado for retirement and later to Delaware. He was recognized in 2012 by the State of Delaware for his valor in rescuing the crew of the Tug Menoninee off the cast of Delaware during WWII.
Mr. Price was preceded in death by his first wife (Atha Virginia Price; died in 1982) and by his second wife (Eva Wintarlik Price; died in 2011), as well as his parents and 14 of his siblings and one great grandson.
He is survived by his three sons: Sam Price Jr (Anita) of Midlothian, VA, Geoffrey Price (Levonne) of Perry, FL and L. Stephen Price (Cherri DeFigh-Price) of Aiken, SC, his sister Milta Earnestine in FL, four grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three step-daughters Mary Ann Lewis (Bill), Eva Sleeger, and Jean McCormick (Wayne).
He will be interred in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Valrico, FL. Arrangements are by Southern Funeral Home (Riverview, FL) and George Funeral Home (Aiken, SC). There will be a family-only graveside service due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Donations may be given to any charity of your choice (no flowers please). His favorite charities were Boys Town, Disabled Veterans Association, and groups providing food/care to children. The Price family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Cumberland Hills and Encompass Health Hospice of Aiken.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
View life stories shared by Mr. Price and his Tribute Slideshow, as well as leave expressions of sympathy, by visiting
www.georgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 12 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved