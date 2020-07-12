Samuel T. Price
Aiken - Samuel T. Price, Sr. passed away July 8, 2020, 5 weeks shy of his 100th birthday in Aiken, SC. He was born in Indiana, one of 16 children. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1941, which supported the US Military in several armed conflicts (WWII, Korea, Viet Nam & Suez Canal). He retired as Chief Engineer in 1982. He raised his family in Florida, moving to Colorado for retirement and later to Delaware. He was recognized in 2012 by the State of Delaware for his valor in rescuing the crew of the Tug Menoninee off the cast of Delaware during WWII.
Mr. Price was preceded in death by his first wife (Atha Virginia Price; died in 1982) and by his second wife (Eva Wintarlik Price; died in 2011), as well as his parents and 14 of his siblings and one great grandson.
He is survived by his three sons: Sam Price Jr (Anita) of Midlothian, VA, Geoffrey Price (Levonne) of Perry, FL and L. Stephen Price (Cherri DeFigh-Price) of Aiken, SC, his sister Milta Earnestine in FL, four grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three step-daughters Mary Ann Lewis (Bill), Eva Sleeger, and Jean McCormick (Wayne).
He will be interred in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Valrico, FL. Arrangements are by Southern Funeral Home (Riverview, FL) and George Funeral Home (Aiken, SC). There will be a family-only graveside service due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Donations may be given to any charity of your choice
(no flowers please). His favorite charities were Boys Town, Disabled Veterans Association, and groups providing food/care to children. The Price family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Cumberland Hills and Encompass Health Hospice of Aiken.
