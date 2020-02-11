|
Sandra Jean McCormick
Aiken - Mrs. Sandra Jean McCormick, 75, wife of Mr. John M. McCormick, passed away February 6, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born November 15, 1944 in Tacoma, Washington, she is the daughter of Maxine Barlow Porter and the late Edmond Porter.
While in Charleston, Sandra met a Navy man named John. They dated and later were married in Charleston. Due to John's career in the nuclear field, she had quite the life of experiencing new places every few years. She loved moving to new places. They started out in Charleston, SC and from there had a wonderful life together in Greensburg, PA, Knoxville, TN, Augusta, GA, Las Vegas NV and enjoyed their last 10 years together in Aiken, SC. Sandra was a frequent volunteer at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta. Her favorite task was to deliver flowers and gifts to the many patients there. She just loved meeting new people and never really met a stranger!
She enjoyed birds and loved planting and gardening. But most of all she loved her family; family was most important and special to her. They were the driving force in her life.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She we will lovingly be remembered as a loving wife and mother.
Sandra is remembered by her mother; her husband of 50 years; her children, Richard McCormick (Kathleen) of Hanover, PA, Lara James (David) of Knoxville, TN, Brian McCormick (Christine) of Aiken, SC, Kelli Bishop of Hernandez, MS and John Zeman of Olive Branch, MS; her brothers, Gary Porter (Nancy) of Puyallup, WA and Steve Porter of Polaris, MT; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's memory to .
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19, 2020