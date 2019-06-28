Sandra Jeanne Teorey-Rodin
AIKEN - Mrs. Sandra Jeanne Teorey-Rodin, wife of James Allen Rodin, of Aiken, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 in the chapel of George Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Bourman officiating. The family will gather one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Spivak Honey Bee Lab at The University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486 or to the Virginia Bluebird Society, 726 William St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401, [email protected]
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 28, 2019