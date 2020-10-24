Sandra LeClaire Heath
Aiken - Sandra LeClaire Heath passed peacefully at University Hospital on October 21, 2020 after complications from lung cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Leslie; sons, Jeff and Tom (Kathy); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Aiken Women's Heart Board, Children's Place or The Aiken Council of Aging.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com