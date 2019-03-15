Sandra Lee Lamberton
|
WINDSOR - Sandra Lee Lamberton, age 71, entered into rest Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Mrs. Lamberton was born in Eau Claire, WI to the late John and Valerie Fetter. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lamberton and two sisters, Karen Miller of Windsor, SC and Judy Reed of Athen, OH.
Services will be private.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Lamberton family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
