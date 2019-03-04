Sandra M. Simmons
AIKEN - Mrs. Sandra M. Simmons, 66, of 203 Spring Forest Dr, entered into rest March 2 2019 at the Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Simmons was a member of the Burns Chapel United Methodist Church in Newnan, GA.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Simmons Sr; one daughter, Tamethea Simmons; two sons, Gary Simmons Jr & Christopher Simmons all of Riverview, FL; two sisters, Ludi A. Arnold & Bevelyn Murray both of Washington, DC; two brothers, James L. (Valerie) McCambry, Washington, DC & Raiford (Barbara) McCambry, Birmingham, AL; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 4, 2019