Sandra Mahoney Power
Aiken - Sandra Mahoney Power, age 73, died August 27, 2020.
Sandra was born April 10, 1947 in Brighton, MA to the late James F. Mahoney and the late Mildred Mahoney. For several years she worked as a flight attendant for TWA based out of Chicago. She moved back to Boston where she worked as a purchasing agent for TRW until they disbanded. She then became an administrative assistant to the president of Dunkin' Donuts until moving to Aiken to be closer to her family and dear friends, Pat McNatt and Paulette Spencer while working with Westinghouse. People who knew Sandy immediately liked her.
Sandy and Michael met and married after five years of engagement on September 26, 1996. The last ten years, her declining health kept her from living a life of enjoyment. Sandy's passing is a great loss for her friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Michael Power; a sister, Jane Ditullio (Michael), Seabrook, SC; a brother, Jack Mahoney, Port St. Lucie, FL; a niece, Kerry (Marty) Fuzia; and two nephews, Brian (Allison) and Bret Ditullio. She had a brother, Jimmie Mahoney, who died in a tragic accident when he was four years old and Sandy was seven years old.
