Sandra Miller Jackson
WAGENER - Sandra Miller Thompson Jackson, age 69, entered into rest Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.
Sandra was born November 25, 1950 in Fairfield, IL to the late Theodore Eugene Miller and the late Eldora Duffey Miller. She was a resident of the area of over forty years and a member of Bethcar Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and owned and operated her own business. She was a very successful businesswoman.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Jackson.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Wayne Thompson and Tommy Jackson (Carolyn); a grandson, Aiden Jackson; a brother, Walter Miller (Katherine), all of Wagener, SC; and five nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bethcar Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Addy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Diva Dialysis for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
