Sandra Simmons
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra M. Simmons will be 2pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Shellhouse Rivers Chapel with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Interment will be in East View Cemetery, Newnan, GA.
Family and friends may call her residence, 203 Spring Forest Circle or after 1pm Friday at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 6, 2019