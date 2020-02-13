Home

Somerville, MA - Sandra T. Brewer, 81, formerly of Aiken, South Carolina, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family on the evening of February 8 in Winchester, Massachusetts.
Mrs. Brewer was born in Bay City, Michigan on February 10, 1938 and was a 1957 graduate of T.L. Handy High School. For forty-nine years, she was a beloved and devoted wife to Charles F. Brewer Jr.
Mrs. Brewer made Aiken her home for twenty-four years after relocating from Massachusetts in 1995. She was a life-long member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority with more than sixty years of service. She was also a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and active in various social clubs and the Military Officers Association of America. Until recently, she split her time between Aiken and the family's cottage in Damariscotta, Maine.
She leaves her son, C. Bruce Brewer, his wife, Kathleen, and her grandson, Charles John (CJ) Brewer, all of Somerville; her daughter, Katharine Brewer of San Francisco, California; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her parents, Glenn E. and Alice C. Taylor.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Miles Memorial Hospital League, P.O. Box 503, Damariscotta ME 04543 or Helping Hands, P.O. Box 50, Aiken, SC 29802. Please visit the online guest book at www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 13, 2020
