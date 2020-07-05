Sara Carey Rosbach
Aiken - Mrs. Sara Carey Rosbach, 94, of 583 Banks Mill Road, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home.
Due to the Corona Virus, the family is having a private Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on July 7, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church followed by final prayers and commendation at Calvary Cemetery. Following the funeral, the family will gather for a reception at their Mother's home on Banks Mill Road.
Sally was born in Girardville, Pennsylvania, daughter of John Anthony and Anna Carey on August 19, 1925. She and her husband, Phil moved to Aiken in 1951 with the startup of the Savannah River Plant. After working briefly for Dupont, she became a homemaker for many years but reentered the workforce first as a teacher at Saint Angela Academy and then as a counselor assistant at Vocational Rehabilitation. She was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Church for 67 years and member of the St. Mary's Women Club.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Philip F. Rosbach; a son Stephen Rosbach; her sister Betty Sloss and brothers Jackie and Jerry Carey. She is survived by 4 of her children, Philip Rosbach Jr. (Rachel), John Rosbach (Debbie), Ann Ward (Billy), and Michael Rosbach (Elaine). In addition she is survived by 9 grandchildren: Richard Morrison, Carey Greenauer (Derek), Erin Robison(Andy), Jay Ward (Maureen), Sarah Rosbach, Anna Conant (Ian), John Rosbach II (Mary), Chelsea Walden (Jeremy), and Philip Rosbach III (Candace); 14 great grandchildren; sister- in- laws, June Carey and Pat Carey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family and especially her grandchildren and greats were the light of her life.
The family was blessed to have and gives special thanks to the many loving friends/caregivers who assisted Mom in her final years.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons/son- in- laws and great grandson, Jay Ward, John Rosbach II, Philip Rosbach III, Derek Greenauer, Andy Robison and Brayden Robison.
Mom was truly a member of the greatest generation, an Irish matriarch and the heart of her family. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Building Fund, PO Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com