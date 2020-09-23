Sara Fulmer
AIKEN - Sara Sizemore Fulmer, 55, beloved wife and mother, entered into Eternal Rest in her husband's (Freddie) arms in their bed at home on Saturday 19, 2020.
Sara was preceded in death by her beloved father, Rev. Olin R. Sizemore.
Sara was the baby of her loving mother Mary Ann Sizemore of Aiken and had three siblings. She was born in Augusta, GA September 22, 1964 during her father Olin's time at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Augusta, GA. Sara grew up in Aiken County and graduated from Wagner Salley High School. Sara worked for the Ford Motor Credit Dept., the Aiken County Public Works Dept. and was the Adopt A Highway coordinator until 1992. She left Aiken County and became the owner of Southern Sun Control and Southern Off Road and Truck Equipment. Sara became the President of Southern Defense Technology and was forced to retire in 1998 from Multiple Sclerosis and was taken care of by her husband and caregiver until Sara's passing with love and devotion.
In addition to her husband and mother, Sara leaves behind four beautiful children, Heather Michelle Barton, Jesse James Fulmer; two stepchildren, Frederick Lee Fulmer, Margaret Ann Fulmer; seven grandchildren; siblings, James, David and Teresa.
Pastor Chris Addy and devoted Christian Brother Harry Nix will officiate the service at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral in Central Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh
). Pallbearers will be Jesse James Fulmer, Lee Fulmer, Jay Adams, Thomas Glover, Cam Vanous and Mike Bowman. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Coker, Nick Witter, Tommy Holley and Mike Kostner.
