Sara Sanders Beaudoin

Sara Sanders Beaudoin Obituary
Sara Sanders Beaudoin
Bryon, GA - Graveside services for Sara Sanders Beaudoin, wife of George Beaudoin, will be held at 12:30 PM Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Aiken Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III officiating. Mrs. Beaudoin died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 57.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020
